A lucky Langley resident was so shocked by her winning lottery ticket that she couldn’t believe what her eyes were telling her.

Lesley Durupt was scratching away at her Royal Riches card when she realized she’d uncovered three pots of gold.

“I thought I was delusional,” she said in a BCLC news release.

Durupt was at home when she scratched her ticket after purchasing it from the Am Market on Douglas Crescent.

“I was most excited to tell my mom and sisters. My mother was shocked, my sister in Alberta cried, and my sister down here thought I was joking.”

But the win turned out to be genuine and Durupt picked up her $200,000 prize. She celebrated the win with some champagne and is looking forward to purchasing her first home with the money.

She’s also eyeing a trip to Ireland.

“I’ve always wanted to go there,” she said. “I’m in awe!”