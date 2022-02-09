Burnaby man books eye appointment after misreading $500K win

Balbinder Purewal was already happy with a $500 lotto win, but then his wife, Inderjit, informed him that he had missed a few zeroes and that they were actually $500,000 richer.

Reasonably, upon discovering the good news, one of the first things Inderjit did was book her husband for an eye doctor’s appointment.

They bought the Lotto Max ticket on June 15, 2021, at the Cascades Husky gas station on Canada Way.

“We were at home and my wife told me to check the ticket,” Balbinder recalled.

“I went to the store … and thought we only won $500. A while later, my wife checked it and realized that we won $500,000.”

The couple’s retirement is about to get a lot sweeter, and they plan to celebrate at a family gathering once everyone feels safe attending.

Balbinder and Inderjit are also looking forward to paying off their mortgage and going on vacation.

“So far, we’ve only told our son,” Balbinder said. “He said we deserve it!”