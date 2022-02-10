No one has claimed the $30 million Lotto Max jackpot sold in Toronto

A $30 million jackpot awaits one lucky Toronto resident, if only they would check their numbers and collect their prize.

The draw took place on Friday, February 4. The winning Lotto Max ticket numbers were 05, 15, 19, 22, 37, 46, and 47, plus bonus 01.

Check your tickets, and claim your millions! Winners have exactly one year to collect their prize. After that, the ticket expires.

The next jackpot is estimated at $15 million. The next Lotto Max draw will be held on Friday.