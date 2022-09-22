FoodDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Pourquoi Pas: Patisserie and cafe coming to Coquitlam soon

Sep 22 2022, 6:04 pm
Pourquoi Pas: Patisserie and cafe coming to Coquitlam soon
A new patisserie and cafe is set to open soon in Coquitlam.

Pourquoi Pas, a patisserie and cafe offering “French-inspired pastries”, has plans to open its very first brick-and-mortar space, with construction currently underway.

The brand has previously been selling its artisan baked goods through pop-ups primarily, with sweet offerings ranging from brown butter chocolate chunk cookies to mini orange-spiced almond cakes to palmiers.

Pourquoi Pas has yet to share an exact address or opening date for the new space, but recent Instagram stories shared by the brand reveal that window stickers have gone up.

Stay tuned for more details on this new spot as they’re revealed!

