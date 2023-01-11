The Golden Globes returned last night (after a year off) with some interesting moments, but it was the behind-the-scenes social media footage from Matty Matheson that had us interested.

The hugely popular Canadian celebrity chef attended the Golden Globes on behalf of the show The Bear, where he played Neil Fak. It’s impressive the New Brunswick-born chef can even find the time with his cooking show, his Vietnamese restaurant in Toronto, and his new seafood spot, also in Toronto.

The show (already renewed for a second season) is about a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to run his family’s iconic sandwich shop in Chicago.

The highlight of the night for the FX show was Jeremy Allen White winning Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series. The highlight for everyone tuning into Matty Matheson’s Instagram story was his outfits, celebrity sightings, plates of food, and the fact that the name card spelled his name wrong.

The Golden Globes are an event with plated food and Matheson shared images of several of the dishes, even if they were at various points of being eaten.

Besides the plated food at this full-course dinner, the best part about all of it was that the powers at be spelled his name wrong. The name on the table card hilariously read “Matty Mathenson.”

Matty Matheson shared photos of Hollywood legends like Steven Spielberg, Tracy Morgan, Quentin Tarantino, and Brad Pitt, but it’s the selfie he took that perfectly encapsulates what a Golden Globes experience would be like if you were sitting at his table.