Post Malone may be known as a global superstar, but the A-list celeb has a track record coming out with some pretty cool products too (rose, anyone?).

Now, the musician has teamed up with luxury outerwear, sportswear, and accessories label, Moose Knuckles, for a special capsule collection.

The Montreal-based company and Malone collaborated on the unique, 10-piece gender-neutral capsule collection, and it’s available right now.

The range features signature Moose Knuckles silhouettes like the 3Q jacket reworked in Realtree camouflage print in black and yellow. The pattern’s shade has been created just for this collaboration.

The campaign around this drop — which also offers children’s styles for the first time in a Moose Knuckles collaboration — is all about embodying a fearless, rebellious spirit that inspired what the company describes as an “anti-luxury luxury collection.”

“This partnership with Moose Knuckles felt super organic from the beginning. The collection is about celebrating and doing things your own way based on your natural instincts,” says Post Malone.

“I’m really proud of what we created and I hope you all love it as much as we do.”

In addition to jackets, customers can check out a selection of items such as sherpa baseball caps and hoodies like the insulating “Bunny” variety in black sherpa with a detachable lamb shearling hood along with a matching zip-up sherpa jacket and jogger.

The whole range of garments has been masterfully engineered “to provide the label’s highest cold weather protection rating,” so you know you’re going to be cozy as heck this winter season if you pick something up.

The collection also features additional customized design details like all-black metal hardware, zippers, and a special edition logo.

You can check out the full collection online now, in Moose Knuckles boutiques, and in other places such as in-store at Holt Renfrew and online at SSENSE.