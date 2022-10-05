Goodwill launches an online thrift store that ships to Canada

Shopping second-hand is usually synonymous with sifting through racks of clothes for hours on end.

While many love the thrill of a good in-store treasure hunt, others might not have the ability or time to do this eco-friendly practice.

Well, Goodwill has an answer for that.

The non-profit organization recently launched an online thrift store called GoodwillFinds, and according to the site’s FAQ page, it ships to Canada!

Introducing https://t.co/nxuTpWWbuM! One of a kind finds from Goodwill stores across the nation, with thousands of new finds listed daily. Get shopping and find something good.#GoodwillFinds pic.twitter.com/3BsQTtdhCM — GoodwillFinds.com (@GoodwillFinds_) September 27, 2022

How does it work?

GoodwillFinds says it sources donated items from its brick-and-mortar stores around the country and makes them available for purchase online.

According to The Associated Press, you’re able to browse through roughly 100,000 second-hand items on the site.

The online shop has everything from women’s, men’s, and children’s apparel to electronics to toys and collectibles.

The site also categorizes apparel under brands including Nike, Adidas, Patagonia, Kate Spade, and Coach.

While the store does ship to Canada, your purchase could come with a pricey shipping fee. For example, a small US$16 Coach wallet costs US$17.32 to ship to Toronto.

Matthew Kannes, the newly appointed CEO of GoodwillFinds, told The Associated Press that they hope to have one million items on the site in a few years. He adds that eventually, the site will become personalized based on a shopper’s past purchases.

Where is your money going?

“Your dollars spent at Goodwillfinds go toward community support and services that help those in need of opportunity secure work, job security, financial independence, and sense of purpose,” reads the site.