Police investigate possible explosive device found near Commercial Drive

Several streets in East Vancouver were closed on Saturday morning as Vancouver Police (VPD) investigated a possible explosive device.

Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive that police were called around 11 am after someone saw what appeared to be a grenade on the curb near Commercial Drive and Venables Street.

Patrol officers as well as members of VPD’s Emergency Response Team responded and closed off several surrounding streets as a precaution.

“Explosive experts confirmed the object was an inert and non-functional grenade,” Visintin told Daily Hive.

The object was taken away for destruction. Visintin said there is “absolutely” no threat to public safety.