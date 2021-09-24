Three VPD officers charged in connection with arrest of cyclist in 2017

Assault charges have now been laid against Constable Brandon Blue, Constable Beau Spencer and Constable Gregory Jackson.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, charges of assault and assault causing bodily harm have now been approved in connection to the arrest of a suspect in May 2017 in Vancouver.

The first appearance is scheduled for October 25, 2021, in Vancouver Provincial Court.

This investigation relates to an incident where a male suffered serious harm following an interaction at Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

Officers apparently attempted to stop a male for riding a bike with no helmet, lights or suitable reflectors. Police reported that the man took off and was subsequently arrested by VPD officers, sustaining serious injuries.

This case was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and a report was submitted to Crown counsel in February 2019.

The BCPS says there were significant delays in the charging process due to the complexity of the issues, the volume of initial disclosure, BCPS requests for further information, and subsequent receipt of additional disclosure.