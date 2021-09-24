Man shot twice at the same Surrey house in less than three months

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a man was shot for the second time at the same house in less than three months.

According to police, officers were called to a residence in the 8800 block of 140B Street around 5 am on September 23.

Upon arrival, officers located a 23-year-old man and a 47-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Initial indications are that this was a targeted incident,” Surrey RCMP said, noting that the serious crime unit has taken control of the investigation.

“One of the victims is known to police and was previously shot in July 2021, in the driveway of the same residence.”

On July 8, a 23-year-old man was shot in the driveway of a home near the 8800 block of 140B Street. At the time, police said a similar incident occurred at the residence in March.

Both incidents are believed to be targeted, police said.

Anyone with information about the September 23 shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.