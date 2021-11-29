Portions of Highway 3 and 99 reopen for essential travel in BC

In some welcomed good news following some significant cleanup efforts in BC, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet have reopened for essential travel.

Vehicle weight restrictions will also be in place, and drivers should expect delays.

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure made the announcement on Monday afternoon in a statement.

On Highway 99, only vehicles with a licensed gross vehicle weight under 14,500 kilograms are permitted between Pemberton and Lillooet.

These routes were proactively closed over the weekend due to them being vulnerable to weather that has significantly impacted other routes.

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack will remain closed, as will Highway 1 from just east of Highway 9 and Hope, through Bridal Falls.

The ministry is continuing to monitor conditions with another storm expected to hit the region on Tuesday.

At a press conference alongside BC government officials, Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said BC is on a 24-hour break from wet weather.

REMINDER – we’re asking that you only travel BC highways if you must, and that some corridors are still under the essential travel order.

We’re trying to restore our highways and keep everyone safe.

If you do have to travel – travel slow and understand conditions can change. — BC Transportation (@TranBC) November 29, 2021

All current orders related to non-essential travel on highways 3, 7 and 99 remain in place.

For a list of what constitutes essential travel, visit the BC flood response website here.