Stormy patterns, cold temperatures expected to dominate BC this winter

Stormy patterns and colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate British Columbia this winter.

That’s the latest from The Weather Network, which has released its outlook for the upcoming season.

Chris Scott, Chief Meteorologist at The Weather Network, says that “Canadians should be prepared for winter weather whiplash.”

For BC specifically, the current pattern of storms is expected to continue across the south coast with above-average precipitation. Colder than normal temperatures are also predicted to “dominate the season,” particularly during January, February, and partway into March.

If it’s any consolation, an abundance of snow to the alpine regions and lower elevations will likely translate to a longer ski and snowboard season.

“A La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean will support an active storm track across southern Canada,” Scott says. “Leading to above normal precipitation and snowfall for southern parts of BC, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec.”

Here’s what winter is expected to look like across the rest of Canada.