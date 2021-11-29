BC extending gas restriction as fuel shortage continues

British Columbia announced on Monday that it will be extending the order to limit gas for non-essential drivers in BC.

The announcement was made by Emergency Management BC and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth. During that time, Farnworth announced that BC’s provincial state of emergency was also being extended.

“I want to thank British Columbians for doing their part so that essential vehicles can continue to operate,” he says. “The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks.”

The temporary order is being extended to December 14, 2021, although the restriction may be lifted early if supply issues are solved.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation, notes that the Trans Mountain Pipeline provides “the majority of transportation fuels” for both the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. It has been down since November 14.

In addition, the Parkland Refinery in Burnaby recently announced that it was pausing its refining process due to a shortage in crude oil. Crude oil is a necessary component in producing refined fuels, such as gasoline and diesel. The Parkland Refinery remains in “a ready mode” awaiting a supply of crude oil when Trans Mountain reopens.

The order to restrict gas for non-essential drivers first came into effect on November 19. At the time, Farnworth explained the need to prioritize fuel for essential vehicles and urged British Columbians to work from home or take public transit whenever possible.

Non-essential drivers are being limited to 30 litres of fuel per visit. Government officials say that some gas stations have implemented limits at the pump, although the majority of the suppliers are operating on an honour system.

The order does not apply to the entire province and is in effect in the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea to Sky region, Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands, and Vancouver Island.

The order will not apply to natural gas or heating oil used in homes.