VPD releases hilarious video on how to stop parcel thefts featuring the Grinch

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Nov 29 2021, 9:21 pm
@VancouverPD/Twitter

As we approach the busy holiday season, with more people shopping online and having their goods delivered, VPD offers some tips on keeping your parcels safe in an educational video.

The video is something to behold and can only be described as hilariously strange, but it does offer some useful tips on how to protect your packages.

Some of the tips that the VPD offer include having your items shipped to other locations instead of where you live, especially if you don’t expect to be at home when the item is delivered.

Those locations include:

  • Your work
  • A relative or friend’s house who will be home
  • Have it held at the post office for pickup
  • Use the ship-to-store option

You can also request that your package has signature confirmation upon delivery. If you can’t be home, have the shipper place your package somewhere out of plain view.

Another way to keep your items safe is to develop a plan with your neighbours and keep an eye out for each other.

But you’re probably here for the hilarious educational VPD video.

Porch pirate stats

Daily Hive has reached out to the VPD for stats on porch pirates in the city, but the global comparison website Finder compiled some stats from across Canada in September of this year.

According to Finder, 1 in 4 Canadians have been victims of porch pirates. The value of stolen items averages at $113.

