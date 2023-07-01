Vancouverites who were catching some sun in Kits last night got treated to a spectacular sight. According to social media posts, two orcas were spotted in the water extremely close to Jericho beach and Locarno beach.

According to one Reddit user, they spotted the orcas at around 12 pm. They shared a plethora of photos:

Commenters speculated that the whales are a mom and her offspring from the T99 pod of transient orcas, which are known to hunt mainly seals and porpoise. Daily Hive has reached out to the Center for Whale Research (CWR) for more information and will update this story.

In other orca whale news, according to CWR, on June 30, two new calves were spotted in the Straight of Georgia.

“CWR researchers encountered the two calves during a survey of a group of whales containing members of J pod and the L12 subgroup in the Strait of Georgia on June 30, 2023,” said the CWR.

“We estimate that both calves are at least two months old, and neither shows any immediate signs of illness or abnormality.”

Did you see the whales yesterday?