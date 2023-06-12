Looming Vancouver port workers strike could lead to disruption in goods and services

Stakeholders are sounding the foghorns over a potentially disruptive strike that could impact the Port of Vancouver and the Canadian economy as a whole.

Last week, ILWU Canada, which represents the Longshore Locals and Local 514 Ship & Dock Foremen unions, announced that members could be walking off the job if an agreement with the BC Maritime Employers Association isn’t reached.

“The results of the strike vote held June 9,10, 2023, show a 99.24% in favour of supporting strike action against the member companies of the BC Maritime Employers Association if necessary,” President Rob Ashton wrote online.

Strike action or a lockout could mean a major disruption at the Port of Vancouver, as well as the port in Prince Rupert, both vital for Canada’s supply chain.

Among those hoping that all sides can come to an agreement soon: The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

“The ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert are vital gateways for international trade, handling over $350 billion in goods every year,” said Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. “We want to avoid another disruption that risks fueling inflation and higher prices for consumers and businesses so soon after the devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, heat domes, and catastrophic flooding.”

Many will remember the frustrations that occurred during the pandemic when essential items were left sitting off the shore of Vancouver for months due to a slowdown at the port, blamed largely on China and the collapse of the global supply chain.

While that has since picked up and consumers aren’t left with months-long waits, there is concern it remains fragile.

“Supply chain stability is critical to Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner and to ensure Canadians have the household necessities they need in stores across the country,” Anderson said, calling on the federal government to work together with all sides.

Anderson says if a strike happens soon, it could lead to disruptions at west coast ports and impacts across Canada’s supply chain in less than two weeks.

Either party could be in a position to strike or lock out as early as June 24.