Easy exploring: The best things to do in Port Moody right now

Looking for an easy excursion from Vancouver? Hop on the SkyTrain’s Millennium Line and follow the Evergreen Extension to Port Moody for a full day of exploring.

And eating, of course — lots of eating.

Outdoor Adventures

Topping any list of things to do in Port Moody is visiting Rocky Point Park (2800 Murray Street) — and with good reason. Go for a leisurely stroll along the picturesque pier or through the forested walking trails, take the plunge in the outdoor pool to cool off on a sweltering day, and let the wee ones loose in the water park and playground. There’s also an off-leash dog area, where Spot and Fido can roam free, as well as a boat launch.

Want to swim at Port Moody’s only beach? Head to Old Orchard Park (630 Alderside Road), and keep your eyes peeled for friendly seals in the water. Polish off a home-packed feast on a picnic table, go for a stroll along the trail, and let the kids burn off some energy in the playground.

If your boots were made for walking, amble along the Shoreline Trail. This 6-km paved path starts at the pier in Rocky Point Park and ends at Old Orchard Park. With minimal elevation gain, it’s an easy scenic walk that the whole family can do.

To explore the region from the water, rent a single kayak, double kayak or stand-up paddleboard (SUP) from Rocky Point Kayak (2715 Esplanade Street) and start paddling. You can even bring your furry four-legged friend along if you choose a double kayak. For a unique adventure on the water, opt for the MEGA SUP, which can hold six people. Anyone new to paddling can get comfortable by taking a few lessons or going for a guided tour.

A bit further afield, Buntzen Lake is worth the 10-km drive from Port Moody to enjoy swimming, boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding. Formerly known by the apt (if not overly creative) name Lake Beautiful, this popular lake powered Vancouver’s first hydroelectric plant, back in 1904.

Farmers’ Market

Running until October 27, the Port Moody Summer Farmers Market features local makers, bakers, growers and more. Wander amongst the overflowing stalls while munching on tasty treats from food trucks and listening to live entertainment. The market is held at the Port Moody Recreation Complex every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. To learn about other local independent businesses you can support in the area, visit Shop Local Port Moody.

Arts & Culture

Looking for even more things to do in Port Moody, perhaps of the arts and culture variety? Start by downloading the Port Moody Heritage and Public Art Guide. This comprehensive list includes a handy map that directs you to all of Port Moody’s interesting heritage properties and public art pieces.

Step back in time at the Port Moody Station Museum (2734 Murray Street). Housed in a heritage CPR station built in 1908, the museum has a restored 1920s railcar along with displays about the history of the Canadian Pacific Railway and the community of Port Moody.

Sign up for an art class or wander through a gallery at the Port Moody Arts Centre (2425 St. Johns Street). Classes for all ages range from visual arts to theatre to digital media. The centre is housed in the historic Old City Hall (constructed in 1913) and Centennial Appleyard House (built in 1910).

Brewers Row

What’s brewing in Port Moody? Beer lovers raise a glass to Brewers Row, a three-block stretch that boasts five craft breweries. Part of the BC Ale Trail, the area is home to Yellow Dog Brewing (2817 Murray Street), Moody Ales (2601 Murray Street), Twin Sails Brewing (2821 Murray Street), The Parkside Brewery (2731 Murray Street) and The Bakery Brewing (2617 Murray Street). Whether you’re a sour seeker or a dedicated hophead — or even a total newbie — you’re sure to find a bevy of bevvies to sip and savour in these tasting rooms. Food trucks parked along the street provide nibbles for noshing.

Eateries

It’s always time for tacos at Taps & Tacos (91 Moody Street), where the floor-to-ceiling windows make you feel like you’re sitting on a sunny patio even when you’re indoors. Don’t miss the Korean BBQ pork tacos, or the roasted cauliflower tacos for vegetarians. Find burritos, bowls and tortas (Mexican-inspired sandwiches), too.

The Joseph Richard Group’s newest public house, Livelyhood (3224 St. Johns Street), opened earlier this year. The decor is entirely Instagram-worthy, while the menu runs the gamut from burgers and pizza to poke and ramen bowls.

Chicken tikka masala, goat vindaloo, lamb korma, prawn rogenjosh, fish goa curry and eggplant bhurta are just a few of the tempting selections at Aroma Indian Restaurant (50 Queens Street). The elegant dining room can accommodate anything from intimate dinners to larger group gatherings.

Get the scoop — get all the scoops — at Rocky Point Ice Cream (2800 Murray Street). On a hot day a queue is pretty much guaranteed, but it’s worth the wait for the mouth-watering flavours made in house, such as Mango Cheesecake Swirl, Brown Butter Pecan and Double Chocolate Raspberry. There’s even a treat for well-heeled hounds: K9 Doggie Ice Cream. Plus, keep an eye out for the shop’s two ice cream trucks, charmingly named Scooper and Rocky.

A few of our other top picks for dining destinations include The Boathouse (2770 Esplanade Avenue), for fresh seafood and premium steaks along with an unparalleled ocean view; Browns Socialhouse (215 Newport Drive), for casual dining; Romer’s (101 Morrissey Road), for fresh burgers made from scratch; Willy’s Galley (850 Barnet Highway), for comfort food and a water view; and Saint St Grill (2510 St. John’s Street), for a blend of European and New Orleans flavours.

So what are you waiting for? Port Moody is only a SkyTrain ride away.