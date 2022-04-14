Seven kids hurt in apparent hot sauce incident at Port Moody playground

Seven children had to be treated for minor injuries after exposure to an “unknown substance” on a school playground in Port Moody, police say.

“The substance is suspected to be a hot sauce and it appears to have been deliberately smeared on high-touch surfaces of the playground,” says a statement from Port Moody Police.

Officers arrived at Aspenwood Elementary School with Port Moody Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service on April 14 around 12:30 pm.

See our release regarding a suspicious incident that occurred at Aspenwood Elementary this afternoon. @sd43bc https://t.co/fYg1UatDBD pic.twitter.com/7L5gAN0q2h — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) April 14, 2022

According to their statement, they were responding to reports of “multiple children who were experiencing reactions to an unknown substance.” Upon arrival, they got treatment for “minor injuries relating to exposures of the children’s eyes.”

Some of the kids went home with their parents, while others stuck around for the rest of the school day.

“This incident appears to be a deliberate act and we are actively investigating the matter to determine who is responsible,” says Constable Sam Zacharias with Port Moody Police.

“Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour around the school grounds on today’s date is asked to call police.”

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Port Moody Police for more information.