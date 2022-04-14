Three vehicles have been impounded after speeding in an area known for street racing in Surrey.

At around 2:00 am on March 26, a vehicle that was moving at dangerously high speeds passed an unmarked police car on 190 Street in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP were able to observe the dangerous driving from the Air One helicopter, and clocked one of the vehicles moving at over 150 km/h. According to the video RCMP shared, the vehicle seems to be going almost 190 km/h at one point.

The car was a BMW 135i, and it was impounded along with the driver being served a speeding ticket.

In another incident, in the same area, on April 6, two cars were impounded — a Toyota Supra and an Infiniti G37.

Both drivers were handed $368 violation tickets and their vehicles were towed.

The drivers are responsible for tow and impound storage fees. Surrey RCMP say that the drivers might also face driving prohibitions and insurance implications.

The video shared by Surrey RCMP shows one car zipping down the street before a police car catches up and pulls the driver over.

A statement from Surrey RCMP notes that monetary fines aren’t what the end goal is, but instead trying to focus on “addressing and changing high-risk driving behaviours to make our roads safer.”

“Surrey RCMP has a zero tolerance approach to street racing. Anyone caught street racing will be subject to a variety of sanctions ranging from fines to vehicle impoundment and in some circumstances Criminal Code charges,” Community Response Unit Staff Sergeant Jag Saran said in the statement.

“We are committed to supporting Vision Zero and actively working to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on our roadways.”