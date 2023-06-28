Port Coquitlam strengthens bylaws banning open drug use in public spaces

Port Coquitlam City Council has approved bylaw amendments that improve the municipal government’s ability to prohibit open illicit hard drug use in public spaces.

On Tuesday, an existing Parks, Facilities and Public Spaces bylaw was updated to enable bylaw officers to address the use of drugs, but not the possession of drugs.

According to the City of Port Coquitlam, this is in response to increasingly apparent public safety issues stemming from the provincial government’s enactment of new legislation in January 2023 that decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of certain drugs, such as cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and morphine.

“The current bylaw prohibits the use and display of drugs in parks, facilities and all public spaces including sidewalks and is broader in scope than other municipalities’ bylaws ensuring that residents feel safe in all public spaces,” reads a City staff report ahead of the decision.

“The decriminalization of the exempt drugs poses a potential challenge to the enforcement of drug use in the City. Areas that were subject to regulation under the previous bylaw and criminal law are no longer subject to the same regulations.”

Bylaw officers have addressed the issue by asking individuals to not use or display drugs, and by banning individuals violating the bylaw from areas for up to 30 days.

In a series of tweets Tuesday evening following the decision, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West says the updated bylaws target open drug use in parks, playgrounds, and recreational centres, especially where children gather. The bylaw provides officials with a path forward to address open drug use in public spaces ahead of the busy peak summer season when such areas see significantly more use by families with children.

“Addressing the opioid epidemic requires many actions to be taken, many supports to be in place and there’s a lot that needs to be done — but the current inadequacy of those, shouldn’t be a green light to deadly drugs in parks, playgrounds,” he tweeted.

1/Port Coquitlam Council has strengthened our bylaws prohibiting illicit drug use in parks, playgrounds & rec centres. We did so because the reality on the ground demanded it. Provincial changes allow for personal use of fentanyl, crack & heroin, etc. — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) June 28, 2023

2/Without a bylaw, there was no tool for bylaw officers/police to address instances of these drugs being used in places where the public, particularly children, gather. The govt has said they’ll address this concern, but with summer upon us & parks getting busy we needed to act. — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) June 28, 2023

As this is an update of an existing amendment, it does not require the approval of Fraser Health Authority, which was notified of the proposed amendment.

“Since the decriminalization of certain drugs some municipalities are amending or creating bylaws to restrict drug use to increase public safety,” continues the City staff report.

This past spring, the City of Kamloops similarly approved bylaw amendments banning open drug use on any public sidewalk and within 100 metres of any public park or playground.