NewsTransportationUrbanized

Port Coquitlam plans to repair 150+ potholes and other Metro Vancouver residents are jealous

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Apr 26 2023, 12:32 am
Port Coquitlam plans to repair 150+ potholes and other Metro Vancouver residents are jealous
paul rushton/Shutterstock

Some people online are expressing some jealousy for Port Coquitlam after its mayor said it will be going on a two-day “pothole blitz.”

Roads in Port Coquitlam will be a lot smoother after this week because City crews are expected to repair every single pothole they found. 

According to the release from the City, crews searched “100% of the City” for potholes during three inspection sessions. 

Crews found 158 potholes during their search so on Thursday and Friday four staff members will be taking full advantage of the expected dry weather and repair them. 

If another day is needed to complete the job, staff will decide on Friday.

“We continue to make investments in our roads and frontline services like pothole repairs. It’s about getting the basics right and delivering the core city services that matter to our community and what residents and businesses pay property taxes for,” Mayor Brad West said. “City crews will work efficiently to improve our roadways and make them safer for people driving and cycling.”

Since West shared the news on Twitter Tuesday, residents from around Metro Vancouver say they wish their city would follow Port Coquitlam’s lead and repair the potholes on their roads. 


Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver but was unable to receive a response in time for deadline. 

Many are also simply applauding the City’s move to take action to improve the roads. 


Drivers and cyclists in Port Coquitlam are being warned that they can expect minor delays while crews work and are being asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space.

The City continues to urge residents to report potholes online at portcoquitlam.ca/report, using the PoCo Sort and Report app, or by calling 604.927.3111.

Once crews are notified, they can typically make the repair within four days, the City said. 

So far this year, the City says its repaired 409 potholes. Last year it repaired more than 1,400 potholes. 

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.