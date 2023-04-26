Port Coquitlam plans to repair 150+ potholes and other Metro Vancouver residents are jealous

Some people online are expressing some jealousy for Port Coquitlam after its mayor said it will be going on a two-day “pothole blitz.”

Roads in Port Coquitlam will be a lot smoother after this week because City crews are expected to repair every single pothole they found.

According to the release from the City, crews searched “100% of the City” for potholes during three inspection sessions.

Crews found 158 potholes during their search so on Thursday and Friday four staff members will be taking full advantage of the expected dry weather and repair them.

On April 27 & 28, Port Coquitlam will launch its first ever pothole blitz. We’ve surveyed 100% of the city, identified 158 potholes and in two days our crews will repair every single one. It’s a municipal responsibility and we are getting the job done. pic.twitter.com/lKp8LtNGmc — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) April 25, 2023

If another day is needed to complete the job, staff will decide on Friday.

“We continue to make investments in our roads and frontline services like pothole repairs. It’s about getting the basics right and delivering the core city services that matter to our community and what residents and businesses pay property taxes for,” Mayor Brad West said. “City crews will work efficiently to improve our roadways and make them safer for people driving and cycling.”

Since West shared the news on Twitter Tuesday, residents from around Metro Vancouver say they wish their city would follow Port Coquitlam’s lead and repair the potholes on their roads.

Could we ask you send your staff’s instructional manual on how to do this blitz to @KenSimCity and @CityofVancouver ? — I Crook (@ICrook_yvr) April 25, 2023

I had no idea Poco had 158, I come across so few. Makes me wonder how many Surrey and Vancouver have because in both those cities Im hitting one every 5 minutes. Going to guess it numbers in the thousands. — Brian (@BCBoisvert) April 25, 2023

I wish Burnaby would do the same for Boundry road. — Nosaj Newo (@jasonowen7937) April 25, 2023

Every city in the lower mainland should follow suit! — JM (@JimManheur1986) April 25, 2023

I keep saying it, Mayor West: wish you were our mayor in Vancouver!!! We’ve potholes everywhere. I’m wondering if we shouldn’t get a partial municipal tax credit as I’m sure it’s taking its toll on tires! @KenSimCity @CityofVancouver — Alida M (@ziepat) April 25, 2023



Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver but was unable to receive a response in time for deadline.

Many are also simply applauding the City’s move to take action to improve the roads.

Great job — Anmol Dhillon (@anmoldhillon77) April 25, 2023

As always… amazing. — AW (@Andrew_P_Webb) April 25, 2023



Drivers and cyclists in Port Coquitlam are being warned that they can expect minor delays while crews work and are being asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space.

The City continues to urge residents to report potholes online at portcoquitlam.ca/report, using the PoCo Sort and Report app, or by calling 604.927.3111.

Once crews are notified, they can typically make the repair within four days, the City said.

So far this year, the City says its repaired 409 potholes. Last year it repaired more than 1,400 potholes.