Port Coquitlam is hiring so many positions and some pay up to $75K

Love PoCo? Why not work there?
The City of Port Coquitlam is hiring right now, so it’s a great chance to get your foot in the door. Plus, they are a certified living wage employer.
Take a look and see if one of these civic jobs could be the right fit for you.
1. Aquatic Leader
Salary: $24.28 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits
Who Should Apply: Certified folks who love working at the pool will want to apply for this role, where you’ll be lifeguarding and running programs.
2. Human Resources Manager
Salary: No posted salary, but they say it’s “competitive”
Who Should Apply: If you have more than seven years of experience in HR and want to take on the challenge of leading a “small but mighty” HR team.
3. Senior Manager, Human Resources
Salary: No posted salary
Who Should Apply: PoCo is looking for someone with labour relations experience within the public sector and unionized environments with over eight years of HR experience. A great role for the right fit!
4. Parks Maintenance Worker
Salary: $31.50 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits.
Who Should Apply: Love working outside? Parks Maintenance Workers help maintain turf, trails, parks, and more.
5. Environmental Program Ambassador
Salary: $30.56 per hour
Who Should Apply: People who care about the environment and are excited to share about PoCo’s programs and initiatives, like waste reduction, wildlife awareness, and water management.
6. HR Assistant
Salary: No posted salary
Who Should Apply: Self-starting HR folks with at least a few years of admin experience under their belt.
7. Business Analyst
Salary: $75,000 per year
Who Should Apply: People with business admin experience who are curious to learn about the City’s financial operations and how business applications and processes support them by analyzing, identifying and implementing improvements.
Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles at the City of Port Coquitlam online.