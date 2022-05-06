Port Coquitlam is hiring so many positions and some pay up to $75K

Love PoCo? Why not work there?

The City of Port Coquitlam is hiring right now, so it’s a great chance to get your foot in the door. Plus, they are a certified living wage employer.

Take a look and see if one of these civic jobs could be the right fit for you.

1. Aquatic Leader

Salary: $24.28 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits

Who Should Apply: Certified folks who love working at the pool will want to apply for this role, where you’ll be lifeguarding and running programs.

Apply here

2. Human Resources Manager

Salary: No posted salary, but they say it’s “competitive”



Who Should Apply: If you have more than seven years of experience in HR and want to take on the challenge of leading a “small but mighty” HR team.

Apply here

3. Senior Manager, Human Resources

Salary: No posted salary

Who Should Apply: PoCo is looking for someone with labour relations experience within the public sector and unionized environments with over eight years of HR experience. A great role for the right fit!

Apply here

4. Parks Maintenance Worker

Salary: $31.50 per hour plus 12% in lieu of benefits.

Who Should Apply: Love working outside? Parks Maintenance Workers help maintain turf, trails, parks, and more.

Apply here

5. Environmental Program Ambassador

Salary: $30.56 per hour

Who Should Apply: People who care about the environment and are excited to share about PoCo’s programs and initiatives, like waste reduction, wildlife awareness, and water management.

Apply here

6. HR Assistant

Salary: No posted salary

Who Should Apply: Self-starting HR folks with at least a few years of admin experience under their belt.

Apply here

7. Business Analyst

Salary: $75,000 per year

Who Should Apply: People with business admin experience who are curious to learn about the City’s financial operations and how business applications and processes support them by analyzing, identifying and implementing improvements.

Apply here

Didn’t see the right fit? You can check out all open roles at the City of Port Coquitlam online.