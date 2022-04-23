City of Coquitlam is hiring for plenty of jobs and one pays over $122K

Looking for your next gig? The City of Coquitlam is hiring for several jobs, and some come with notable salaries.

Here are a few of the highest-paying positions open to applicants right now.

Salary: $31.56-$37.12 per hour plus benefits

Who should apply: If you’re a self-starter with strong problem-solving skills looking for full-time work, Coquitlam has a job for you. The ideal candidate would be a team player who can also work independently.

To be eligible, you need to have completed Grade 12 and IT or computer science coursework. You’ll also need experience working in IT, tech support, or a municipal or government environment and a valid BC driver’s license.

If you get the position, you’d be joining the City’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) team and providing backup coverage for the ICT support desk as needed.

Apply online by midnight on May 3 to be considered.

Salary: $43.82-$51.78 per hour plus benefits and the ability to take part in an earned day off program

Who should apply: The City is looking for someone to administer capital construction projects “including reviewing engineering design plans and contract specifications, administering construction contracts, performing site inspections, and supervising the work of technical staff.”

You’ll need a valid BC driver’s license, a diploma in Civil and Structural Technology and courses in project management or equivalent, and membership or eligibility with the Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of BC (ASTT) or equivalent to apply.

There are two full-time positions available in engineering, according to the City’s job board. They’re based in Coquitlam with options for flexible and remote work.

Apply online by midnight on May 6 to be considered.

Salary: $38.68-$45.68 plus benefits and the ability to take part in an earned day off program

Who should apply: The City’s next Recreation Facility Supervisor will direct, develop, and coordinate programs, activities, services, and special events. They will also be a supervisor and liaison between school parent advisory committees, local community and special advisory groups, and municipal staff.

Some administrative and operational duties for the recreation centre and other satellite facilities are also involved.

This full-time, unionized position is based in the Place Maillardville community centre.

If you’re interested, you should have experience in community recreation, supervising, operations, and partnership-building, and you’ll need to be able to work a flexible schedule. It’ll boost your chances if you’ve helped open a new facility before.

You will also need a valid BC driver’s license.

Apply online by midnight on April 24 to be considered.

Salary: $32.87-$38.68 plus benefits

Who should apply: The next person to get this unionized gig will have to supervise and help other clerical staff, schedule shifts, and review policies and procedures, among other duties.

Customer Service Supervisors oversee the day-to-day administrative operations of the public service counter for the City’s Business Services and Licensing team.

Of course, customer service and leadership skills are required. You’ll need to be independent, organized, and good at multi-tasking to stand out in the list of applicants. Being able to demonstrate “tact, diplomacy and political acumen in a municipal government setting” will improve your chances, as will proving you’re a strong communicator.

To be eligible, you need to have graduated high school “with relevant courses and related supervisory experience or an equivalent or training and experience.” You will also need a valid BC driver’s license with no adverse report.

Apply online by midnight on May 4 to be considered.

Salary: $49.61-$58.74 per hour plus benefits

Who should apply: Got a passion for planning? Coquitlam needs your help filling this full-time, unionized position. If you landed the job and were working a 40-hour week, you’d be making over $122,000 per year.

In particular, they’re looking for “experienced urbanists who want to help shape the future of the city.” This planner will be responsible for processing and managing development applications, municipal planning work, and supervising other employees.

Applicants should have experience in project management for complex urban development applications, urban design, and urban land economics. Anyone who’s great at communication, team management, and public presentation is encouraged to apply.

The ideal candidate will have between three and five years of experience in planning and a graduate degree in Community and Regional Planning or related field. Membership or eligibility for membership in the Canadian Institute of Planners and Planning Institute of BC is also an asset.

You’ll need a valid BC driver’s license to be eligible.

Apply online by April 27 at midnight to be considered.

Note: Applicants may have to undergo a police security clearance evaluation before being accepted. In addition, the City suspended its vaccination policy, but if it’s reinstated, all employees will need to be vaccinated to work there.