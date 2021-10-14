Marutama Ramen is opening yet another BC location, and this time, the new eatery is headed for Coquitlam.

The must-try Tokyo ramen shop operates several restaurants in Vancouver and Metro Vancouver. This will be its sixth spot in the area.

This is famously one of Jason Momoa’s favourite destinations when he’s in Vancouver.

The star dined at the brand’s West End location multiple times when he was in town filming Apple production See.

Marutama’s newest outpost will be opening at #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way in Coquitlam.

It’s scheduled to softly open on Wednesday, October 20, with a limited menu and business hours.

You can find Marutama Ramen Coquitlam open Wednesday to Friday from 5 to 9 pm and on weekends from 11:30 am to 3 pm and 5 to 9 pm.

This spot’s business hours will be gradually expanded as time goes on.

Marutama Ramen – Coquitlam

Address: #108 – 1190 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

