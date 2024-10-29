"Beyond devastated": Long-running Tour de Cure fundraiser officially ends

The province’s biggest cycling fundraiser is officially parking its wheels and hanging up the helmet for good.

BC Cancer Foundation announced today that the Tour de Cure is ending after 16 years of raising funds for life-saving cancer research.

Sarah Roth, president and CEO of the BC Cancer Foundation, said in a video that the news was “difficult for us all.”

“I’ve been a proud rider in the Tour de Cure, formerly known as the Ride to Conquer Cancer, said Roth. After 16 memorable years, the BC Cancer Foundation has made the very tough decision to end the Tour de Cure. This wasn’t an easy choice, and it certainly wasn’t made lightly.”

The inaugural ride was held in 2009 and officially rebranded and named Tour de Cure in 2019. Participants have raised over $131 million in gross revenue to date, with over 2,000 riders and volunteers coming together each year to fundraise, grow awareness, and ride together.

BC Cancer said that the decision to end the annual fundraiser was guided by three key factors: rising costs and inflationary pressures, a decline in net revenue, and growing external risks such as extreme climate events and unpredictable weather.

“We understand how much this event means to the cancer community, to our riders, donors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff,” Roth added. “The Tour de Cure will always hold a special place in our hearts, as I know it does in yours.

“We are incredibly grateful for your dedication over the past 16 years, and together, we truly have powered cancer research.”

Riders and supporters posted messages of sadness and thanks on social media in response to the news.

“I am beyond devastated. I am profoundly sad by this,” said Andrew Young

“Amazing the lives this tour has touched and the funds raised,” added Shayna Bleeker. “Although I never got to ride it was a joy cheering on organizers, the Lady Bits team, and friends on other teams.”

“As a two-time cancer survivor and six or seven-year rider, I will continue to support BC Cancer,” shared Brian Benson. “Thank you to the many volunteers and organizers for all your time and effort over these years. Tour de Cure seems to draw the best volunteers ever. Thank you.”

According to BC Cancer, over 30,000 people in the province are diagnosed each year, with rates rising due to a growing and aging population.

The organization is also offering refunds of Tour de Cure 2025 registration fees through its website.