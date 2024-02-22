BC Ferries adds multiple sailings for string of Taylor Swift shows

BC Ferries is determined to avoid any bad blood with passengers travelling from Vancouver Island to Vancouver for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this winter.

The renowned pop star is set to grace the stage at BC Place on December 6, 7, and 8, and to ensure there’s no trouble when you walk in, BC Ferries has added nearly 22 additional sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen ferry terminals.

“We know many Island residents were lucky to be able to buy tickets and we want to make sure they have lots of options to get there and back,” BC Ferries Spokesperson Deborah Marshall told Daily Hive.

“[W]e usually open up reservation space for customers to book between six months and a year in advance… [now] customers can plan their travels well in advance [of the Taylor Swift shows].”

It’s been almost a decade since Taylor Swift last performed in Vancouver.

Her last performance was back in the summer of 2015, as part of her 1989 tour; and her subsequent tour in 2018, Reputation, skipped Vancouver entirely.

The announcement of the Eras Tour coming to Vancouver was met with lots of fanfare, but also, for an unlucky few, disappointment. In November, many Vancouver fans lashed out at Ticketmaster over resale tickets, which were going for up to $17,000.

Speaking of money, The Eras Tour’s economic impact has been phenomenal for the hospitality industry. Vancouver is expected to draw upwards of 150,000 fans over three days, and by our estimates, three shows at BC Place could garner more than $215 million.