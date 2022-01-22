Police removed "unruly" passengers from Toronto to Vancouver flight

Two Swoop passengers who were flying in the face of Transport Canada regulations were escorted off the plane by police.

Abbotsford Police confirmed to Daily Hive that on Friday, January 21 around 3:30 pm, they got a call from the Abbotsford Airport.

There were two passengers aboard a plane that were causing a disturbance, refusing to comply with flight attendants’ directions to wear masks during the flight.

The flight, WO 406, was inbound from Toronto to Abbotsford. When it arrived, officers met the aircraft at the gate, boarded the plane, and assisted with removing the two passengers.

“Both passengers were compliant with police and escorted out of the airport,” said Constable Paul Walker in a statement.

According to Walker, there were no criminal charges. Now, Transport Canada is aware of the situation.

Swoop confirmed to Daily Hive that the passengers were escorted off the aircraft and police were requested to meet the plane “due to an instance of mask non-compliance and unruly behaviour onboard.”

“The safety of our travellers and our crew is always our first priority, and Swoop has implemented a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to non-compliance with the mask mandate outlined by Transport Canada,” said an airline rep.

“An incident like this would typically result in a one-year suspension of travel with the WestJet Group of Companies, however, an investigation is still underway.”

According to Air Canada, there were more than 1,800 passengers who disobeyed Canada’s in-flight mask policy last year alone.

Daily Hive has reached Transport Canada for more details and will update this story.

According to the agency’s guidance, “refusal to comply with the wearing of a face mask could result in a fine of $5,000 for the traveller.”