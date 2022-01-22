Canadian tourists shot, killed at luxury Mexican resort

A luxury dream hotel in Riviera Maya was the site of a shooting on Friday, January 21 where three Canadians were shot and two have since died.

The Mexico resort shooting happened at the Hotel Xcaret México, according to Secretary of Public Security of the State of Quintana Roo Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, who confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Regarding the deplorable events at the Xcaret hotel, the three injured were immediately transferred to the hospital,” he said. “The three guests were from Canada and one died on route to the hospital.”

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that they are “aware of an incident in Mexico which involved three Canadian citizens,” they told Daily Hive.

“Consular officials are working with local authorities and are providing consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

Sobre los deplorables acontecimientos del hotel Xcaret, los tres lesionados fueron traslados de inmediato al hospital, en donde lamentablemente uno fallece, los tres huéspedes son de origen Canadiense. pic.twitter.com/R9Ax57DCUu — Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) January 21, 2022

Then, Gutiérrez released photos of their suspect, asking the public for information that could lead to their identity and arrest.

Este es el huésped que disparó ocasionando las lesiones que posteriormente provocaran la muerte a uno de ellos, las autoridades del grupo de coordinacion despliegan fuerte operativo para su captura, cualquier información para pronta detención estaremos profundamente agradecidos. pic.twitter.com/PRDC0hhBBe — Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez (@Lucio_HG) January 21, 2022

The local Attorney General’s office later confirmed more details of the incident.

According to authorities, three foreigners were shot by a suspect who was apparently staying at the Hotel Xcaret México.

Then, the authority cited information from Canadian police, saying that one victim who died was known to police and had a long history of drug, weapons, and property crimes as well as robberies.

Another victim also had a criminal record of drug trafficking and falsifying their identity.

A third victim who died also had a criminal history.

Global Affairs Canada says that any Canadian citizens in need of emergency consular assistance can contact the Consular Agency of Canada in Cancún, Mexico at 52 (55) 5724-9795 or by email at [email protected]

Also, there’s a Consular Agency of Canada in Playa del Carmen, Mexico reachable by phone 52 (55) 5724-7900 or by email at [email protected]

Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre is also available to Canadians and reachable by calling +1 613 996 8885, by text message at +1 613-686-3658, or by sending an email to [email protected]