Hospital and ICU admissions spike as BC reports over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Friday that there have been 2,364 new COVID-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 308,079.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 33,997 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 924 (+33) COVID-positive individuals are currently hospitalized, a new record for BC, and 130 (+11) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 686 new cases, 15,768 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 499 new cases, 8,121 total active cases
- Interior Health: 655 new cases, 6,490 total active cases
- Northern Health: 190 new cases, 1,581 total active cases
- Island Health: 334 new cases, 2,024 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, 13 total active cases
There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,529 deaths in the province.
There have been five new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 62 facilities with ongoing outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.4% (4,457,647) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5% (4,162,591) have received their second dose.
From January 13 to January 19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.6% of cases, and from January 6 to January 19, they accounted for 30.9% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 13 to January 19) – Total 14,267
- Not vaccinated: 3,216 (22.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 721 (5.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 10,330 (72.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (January 6 to January 19) – Total 1,193
- Not vaccinated: 315 (26.4%)
- Partially vaccinated: 54 (4.5%)
- Fully vaccinated: 824 (69.1%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 13 to January 19)
- Not vaccinated: 416.8
- Partially vaccinated: 188.6
- Fully vaccinated: 223.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 6 to January 19)
- Not vaccinated: 78.6
- Partially vaccinated: 43.3
- Fully vaccinated: 17.7