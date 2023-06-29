Police shoot and kill man inside BC hospital

One man is dead after being shot by police while he was in hospital after a car crash.

BC RCMP say it all started with a two-vehicle collision on the Coquihalla Highway at the Zopkios off-ramp just before noon on Wednesday. Multiple people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two of them apparently got into an altercation and paramedics called for police assistance.

Police arrived at Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope, BC, and say “an interaction occurred between the officers and one man” that ended with one officer shooting the man.

He was pronounced dead on-scene.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified and is investigating. The IIO looks into all deaths and serious injuries involving police in the province.

Fraser Health closed the hospital’s Emergency Department overnight because of the investigation.

“While we are relieved our patients, staff and medical staff are physically safe and unharmed, we recognize the significant psychological and spiritual impact this deeply distressing incident has had on everyone who was present,” the health authority said in a bulletin Thursday morning.

The Emergency Department reopened Thursday morning, after many staff stayed late and relief staff came in from Chilliwack General Hospital to return to normal operations.