Vancouver police shoot man with beanbag gun near Granville and Robson

Vancouver police shot a man with a beanbag gun during an arrest Monday evening after he was allegedly spotted carrying a gun inside a bar near Granville and Robson streets.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called around 6 pm when a witness saw the man put a gun on a table and then conceal it in his waistband.

“There were staff and customers in the bar at the time, and this was a significant public safety concern,” Addison said.

Officers confronted the man outside the bar as he was leaving and the man allegedly did not comply with directions. That’s when officers fired beanbag rounds and arrested him.

The man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after the arrest but is now in jail.

A criminal investigation into what happened is “ongoing,” according to the force, and Addison said a number of criminal charges will be recommended.