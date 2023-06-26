Impaired driving complaint leads to police shooting in West Vancouver

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a police vehicle and shot by officers in West Vancouver Monday morning.

The incident unfolded around 3 am on the Highway 1 off ramp at 15th Street after someone called in to complain about an impaired driver.

During officers’ interaction with the man, “there was an exchange of gunfire and the male was struck by a police vehicle,” West Vancouver Police said in a news release.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, which looks into all deaths and serious injuries involving police, has been notified.