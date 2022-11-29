NewsCrime

Police shoot man in Gastown after reports he had a weapon (PHOTOS)

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 29 2022, 5:13 pm
There was a massive police presence in Gastown Monday night after police shot and injured a man following reports he had a weapon.

Police vehicles were lined up on West Cordova Street, and officers cordoned off the intersection of Cambie and Cordova streets — near Waterfront station.

gastown shooting

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cambie Street just after 10 pm.

“Officers responded to reports of a man with a weapon. When they arrived on scene, the man was still in possession of that weapon and during the interaction, he was shot by officers,” Const. Amanda Steed told Daily Hive.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified, according to Transit Police, but the police watchdog hasn’t yet made a statement on the incident.

The man was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

Daily Hive has reached out to Transit Police as well as the Vancouver Police Department for more details.

police officer gastown shooting

gastown shooting

