Tesla driver "glued to their phone" caught on video and handed hefty ticket

Not only did a Tesla driver receive a hefty ticket for distracted driving, but a cringey video was shared online of a police officer waiting for the driver to notice they were caught.

A North Vancouver RCMP officer shared a video of them riding their motorbike around to the passenger side of a white Tesla.

Despite several honks on their horn and the sound of the siren, the driver only looked up once the officer leaned over and knocked on the passenger side window.

The officer can be heard greeting the driver with a “hi” as the driver finally notices them and drops their phone to their side.

March might have been ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Month,’ but just because it’s April doesn’t mean we’re done looking for distracted drivers. This driver was so glued to their phone that they missed seeing the officer for over 15 seconds! Remember, folks… #ItCanWaitBC, or it… pic.twitter.com/0m5caDQmmJ — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) April 10, 2024

“This driver was so glued to their phone,” RCMP wrote in a post shared to X.

The Tesla driver was told to pull over and handed a ticket.

“Remember, folks… #ItCanWaitBC, or it could end up costing you $368 and four points,” Mounties said on X.

Last month, the department issued 141 distracted driving tickets.

The RCMP is pleading with drivers to leave their phones alone.

“March might have been ‘Distracted Driving Awareness Month,’ but just because it’s April doesn’t mean we’re done looking for distracted drivers,” RCMP added.