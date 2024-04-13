Popular bookstore uses local artist to cover up vandalized window

NewsPublic ArtCrimeUrbanized

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
Apr 13 2024, 6:35 pm
In the latest string of vandalism against local stores in Vancouver, one business came up with a creative solution.

Vancouver’s iconic independent bookstore Pulpfiction Books debuted a new mural at its Mount Pleasant store called “Home and Away.”

The mural, designed by local artist Ehren Salazar, shows a beautiful blue house floating away from a grassy field.

 

Pulpfiction Books put out the call for an artist a month ago to paint over the plywood that is covering the window.

The store shared on Instagram that someone trying to tag the store “pushed a little too hard” on the window.

According to the store, “When the new glass arrives [they will] auction the piece and split all [proceeds] raised between two of our fave Indigenous-led organizations: Native Education College and Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Pulpfiction Books and Ehren Salazar for more details.

