Vancouver ice cream shop calls out tip jar thief (VIDEO)

Keep an eye on those tip jars. Vancouver sweet shop Hype Chocolate is blasting a tip jar thief on social media – and they look familiar.

Hype Chocolate on Hastings recently opened its doors to treat the city to sweets like ice cream bowls, cereal milkshakes, and more. They caught a tip jar thief on tape, and it’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this.

The incident happened on Saturday, September 17 between 3 and 4 pm. While the company didn’t notify police about the incident, they did call Strathcona Security about the incident. It’s the first time Hype Chocolate has had its tip jar taken.

Early in August, a West Vancouver pastry shop caught what looks like the same culprit stealing a tip jar.

Next, watch this video from Temper Pastry shop:

“Yes it absolutely was the same person,” Hype Chocolate told Daily Hive.

“So unfortunate, we do our best to help out anyone we can in our neighbourhood, whether it be with a water or simply just being gracious with listening if they’re in a tough situation. So disheartening when these things occur, just really happy it wasn’t worse,” they said.

In the comments, Instagram users said that incidents like these happen all the time.

Fratelli Bakery on Commercial Drive commented that the same person keeps taking their tip jar. “Keep giving his name to police, he continues to do this for a living with no consequences,” they wrote on the post.

Laura’s Coffee Corner was also a victim of the tip jar thief and commented “know they have a warrant for his arrest, why is he still in the street?”

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Police for more information and will update this story.