Following apparent rioting at a music festival on the weekend, the PNE has shared a statement about the fallout of the chaos.

On Sunday, September 18, Lil Baby was set to headline at the Breakout Festival. “Lil Baby arrived at Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform,” festival organizers wrote in a social media post about the cancellation. “We know you were looking forward to seeing him. But these circumstances are beyond our control.”

Circumstances weren’t the only thing out of control.

Footage of the crowd rioting posted on Snapchat’s map feature was shared on Twitter and Instagram. Videos show attendees throwing garbage bins, toppling festival tents, and trashing and ransacking concession stands.

“Following an announcement that the headliner at Breakout Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park,” said the PNE.

“Our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued.”

According to the PNE, the Vancouver Police Department’s quick response “prevented the situation from becoming much worse.”

The PNE also apologized to its neighbours.

“The PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly,” they said.

Instagram account @6ixaktv posted what appears to be videos of Lil Baby covered in a white towel leaving the festival before his set.

The account also posted more footage of angry fans wrecking drink machines and chanting “f**k Breakout” as they took down festival tents.

Breakout Festival organizers have yet to address the subsequent events following the cancellation of Lil Baby’s performance.

