BC border crossing closed as protest continues in Surrey

The Pacific Highway Border Crossing connecting Surrey, BC, and Blaine, Washington is closed to the public because of ongoing protests associated with the Freedom Convoy occupation in Ottawa.

According to a situation update from Surrey RCMP on Sunday, February 13, the border crossing is closed to the public. Drivers can expect traffic congestion and road closures in the area, too, as police and protesters clog the highway.

Surrey RCMP says drivers and pedestrians should stay clear of the area and use a different border crossing.

Surrey RCMP is working together with other provincial and federal RCMP units as well as the Canada Border Services Agency in response to the situation near the Pacific Highway Border Crossing. https://t.co/Ltxvkm2Wdc pic.twitter.com/MEJFC2FOpR — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) February 13, 2022

Large crowds gathered on Saturday, February 12 at the protest. RCMP said the majority of them dissipated yesterday afternoon. Still, a small group remained overnight.

“In regards to yesterday’s protests – while mainly peaceful, the actions of those who breached police barricades are under investigation. Police will be following up based on the evidence obtained at the time of the incident,” said RCMP.

REMINDER – #BCHwy15 CLOSED due to a public demonstration between 1 Ave and 8 Ave in #SurreyBC. Expect Major delays due to congestion.

For more info: https://t.co/opb7Yxcb1y pic.twitter.com/jlnxNl01ud — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 13, 2022

RCMP said there is no access to 176 Street from 8th Avenue (south), 0 Avenue is blocked at 184 Street to westbound traffic, and 172 Street is blocked at 8th Avenue to southbound traffic.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said on Saturday that while the port of entry is still open, they urge travellers to use an alternative because of the protest.

Traffic cameras show a much smaller group of protesters and RCMP vehicles than Saturday’s protest where a few vehicles managed to breach police barricades and drove the wrong way down 176 Street, said RCMP.

Protesters in BC used an Oshkosh M1070 tank transporter to break a police barricade in order to close off the Pacific Highway border crossing south of Vancouver …pic.twitter.com/MRECY5aklp — Truckistani Sunqueen (@sunqueentrg) February 13, 2022

“While no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, this had the potential for harm to pedestrians and first responders. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated and is being investigated.”