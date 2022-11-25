It’s time to run to Metro Vancouver’s new poke joint, Pokérrito, as it’s offering a buy-one-get-one FREE deal for the first 100 customers.

The new Station Square location from the popular poke chain is located at 6059 Silver Drive in Burnaby.

Pokérrito is known for its curated and build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls, as well as seaweed-wrapped burritos and salads.

The brand’s newest location opens today and it’s offering the first customers a BOGO deal worth noting. Doors open at 11 am, good luck!

Pokérrito – Station Square

Address: 6059 Silver Drive, Burnaby

