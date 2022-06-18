A Vancouver fire on the West Side on Friday night was so intense that it could be seen from the West End.

According to Vancouver Fire Services (VFS), crews arrived on the scene of a 3rd alarm residential fire in Point Grey late on Friday, June 17.

By the late morning, the fire was pretty much done, On-duty Assistant Chief Dan Nichols told Daily Hive.

“It was a pretty big structure, but when things collapse in on themselves like that, it can trap hot spots, so it could still be burning in certain areas of the fire; they’re just dealing with stuff like that so that we don’t have a rekindle,” said Nichols.

“My understanding is that the home was under renovation, so all the dry wall’s been stripped out of it,” he said. This left the home with no fire protection.

“That’s why it burned so bad,” he said.

VFS was not able to confirm the exact address of the fire, indicating that it was at Drummond Drive and Fannin Avenue.

From photos, it appears to be a home located at 4811 Fannin Avenue, which also experienced a fire in 2016. Today, the property is valued at $12,728,000, according to BC Assessment.

Residents in Vancouver’s West End could spot the blaze from across the water, sharing striking images on social media.

There is a massive fire near UBC Vancouver that’s so big I can see from my home in the West End. pic.twitter.com/2duPfVxE9g — Danny is home 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheDannyRamadan) June 18, 2022

There is a massive fire in the Spanish Banks area near Point Grey! It’s huge. Very worrying, praying nobody is hurt!#vancouver pic.twitter.com/6vdNukVYmY — Matthew Kent Ramadan (@PoodleRampage) June 18, 2022

