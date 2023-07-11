The PNE's Wooden Roller Coaster will double its capacity this summer

If you’re planning on riding the Wooden Roller Coaster at the PNE this year, you might spend less time waiting in line than last year because the ride will soon be doubling its capacity.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PNE used the downtime to complete an 18-month-long restoration of the iconic coaster. Its goal was to ensure that the ride would be ready to thrill generations to come. It was the most extensive restoration in the ride’s nearly 65-year history and cost close to $1.5 million. The ride officially reopened in July 2022.

Over 4,700 hours of hard work later, along with 12,000 lengths of structural grade Douglas Fir installed, Phase 2 of the project has finally been completed at an additional cost of $500,000.

“As part of this latest phase of the project, we were able to bring the Coaster back to a two-train operation, which doubles our capacity on our most popular ride,” Spokesperson Laura Ballance told Daily Hive.

Right now, staff training on the two-train operation is underway. In the coming weeks, the ride will move to a two-train operation.

The Wooden Roller Coaster is officially turning 65 years old this year. It’s the last remaining ride of its kind in the world, created by Carl Phare and Walker LeRoy. The PNE told Daily Hive that there will be a special celebration to honour the milestone birthday in the coming weeks.

