The PNE is technically changing its name and logo

Jun 22 2023, 8:00 pm
The Fair at the PNE last year (AlbertArt/Shutterstock)

It’s the end of an era and the start of a new one for the Pacific National Exhibition, which is rebranding and technically changing its name. It will now only be known as PNE.

In a cheeky press release, the 113-year-old PNE states it’s launching a new logo as part of a new brand identity.

It’s shortening its name because “although we’re on the Pacific, we’re not a national fair, and we’re definitely more than an exhibition.”

It adds, “That’s what you like to call us anyway.”

Here’s what the new logo looks like:

Here’s how the two brand images differ:

pne changing name

PNE

The logo was developed in partnership with Cossette Vancouver. PNE says it “evolved to demonstrate the convergence of opportunities to play, the diverse people who make it possible, the expanding variety of experiences happening on site, and the social benefits we provide to our community.

“We’re feeling good, and strong. And that deserves to be celebrated.”

What do you think of the name change? Do you like the new look? Let us know in the comments.

