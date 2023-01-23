EventsNewsSummer

Vancouver's PNE was named one of North America's top fairs

Jan 23 2023, 10:00 pm
2022 opening day at the PNE (AlbertArt/Shutterstock)
Vancouver received some recognition from Carnival Warehouse, the #1 news source for carnivals, fairs, and events. The Fair at the PNE was named one of the top fairs in North America.

The PNE ranked #32 on a list of 50 total fairs on a ranking based on total attendance.

While the PNE, one of Vancouver’s premier summer events, ranked well compared to the other top fairs in North America, it failed to reach the attendance numbers that the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto and the Calgary Stampede got.

The PNE achieved a total attendance of around 529,000 in 2022 (-27.73%).

This was one of the lowest turnouts for the PNE fair, though it was by design, to some degree, due to capacity restrictions on each Fair operating day.

Chilliwack’s West Coast Amusements also received some recognition as one of North America’s top carnivals for its work at the PNE.

K Days in Edmonton ranked #23, welcoming 760,889 (+8.34%) guests.

Meanwhile, the Calgary Stampede came in at #8 on the list, with a total attendance of 1.3 million (+130.03%). The Canadian National Exhibition welcomed 1,566,268 (+4.42%) attendees, good for #5 on the list.

Dallas’ State Fair of Texas was the top-ranked fair, which welcomed 2,547,289 guests in 2022.

The PNE and Playland have announced some significant changes that will materialize in the next two years, including being on track to build Canada’s fastest-launch rollercoaster sometime in 2024.

Unfortunately, the PNE has also recently said goodbye to some beloved and iconic rides, including the Crazy Beach Party, the Music Express, the Revelation, and the Drop Zone.

With files from Kenneth Chan

