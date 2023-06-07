Here's a look at this year's PNE Prize Home package worth over $2.3 million (PHOTOS)

“Win a house, win a car!”

The official 2023 PNE Prize Home lottery is on, and tickets to win the gargantuan prize are on sale now.

For the second year in a row, the stunning home is located in Langley, with one lucky person winning the PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package valued at $2.3 million.

This year’s luxurious Grand Prize is a fully furnished Craftsman dream home constructed by Lanstone Homes in collaboration with Wesmont Homes and complete with Hygge-inspired interior accents

With three levels, 3,773 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, and 5.5 bathrooms – it’s an ideal family home. Plus you’ll sleep well knowing that your new home was built to Step 3 BC Energy standards and is fully electric, featuring a cold climate heat pump system.

The PNE Prize Home, designed by Brown & Co and furnished by Yaletown Interiors, also features a modern kitchen with Fisher & Paykel appliances, a rec room and a listening lounge.

There is even a legal one-bedroom basement suite, and the winner will also receive a Husqvarna landscape package that includes an Automower.

Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to win other prizes in this year’s PNE Prize Home lottery. Ticket buyers will be entered into a draw for vehicles from Chevrolet and Cadillac and seven-day cruises to Mexico or the Caribbean from Holland America Group along with $1500 cash.

You’ll also have chances to win a travel-trailer from Woody’s RV World, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from Trev Deeley Motorcycles, and a hot tub package from Beachcomber Hot Tubs Group.

And make sure to buy your tickets in time for the four early bird draws happening throughout the summer. There are three seven-day cruise packages to Europe, Canada and New England or Alaska to be won from Holland America Group as well as a Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Tickets for the 2023 PNE Prize Home lottery are on sale now and the online and phone ticket purchase deadline for the first early bird draw is June 9.

Those interested in seeing the prize home in person can register for free tours at the Langley property from July 15 to September 4, 2023. Tickets for the free tour will be available through TicketLeader in June, and you can also take a virtual tour online anytime.

With files from Sarah Anderson