Although the PNE Fair may not return in its former glory for 2021, one of British Columbia’s most popular grand prize lotteries is back for another year.

On Friday, the 2021 PNE Prize Home was unveiled, kicking off the Fair’s 87th annual home lottery. For the first time in its many years, the prize home will be located in Metro Vancouver.

Although in-person touring of the home is limited, organizers say that it’s vital that the spirit of the giveaway remains strong. Not to mention, the Prize Home Lottery plays a huge role for the PNE.

This year’s grand prize package, valued at $1.8 million, includes a stunning 3,600-square-foot West Coast modern home built by Langley’s Distrikt Homes.

The 2021 PNE Prize Home will be located at Pacific at McNally Creek in South Surrey, just moments away from White Rock’s popular beaches.

The contemporary project spans three levels and features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The home also includes clean energy technology such as an electric vehicle (EV) charger and a high-efficiency heat pump.

The main level features an open-concept space with access to a private backyard. The upper floor of the home includes a spacious primary bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and a laundry unit.

Indoor furniture has been supplied by Yaletown Interiors, while a hot tub and outdoor living package comes from Coast Spas Lifestyles.

The lower level of the home boasts an expansive home gym, a media room, a guest bedroom, and a bathroom.

All tickets purchased will be entered into the grand prize draw. Additional prizes included in the 2021 PNE Prize Home Draw are five vehicles from Chevrolet, a Harley-Davidson Motorcycle, a $10,000 Yaletown Interiors gift certificate, and $100,000 in cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased either online or by phone.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE and the 2021 PNE Prize Home Draw