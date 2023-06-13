McDonald’s launches lineup of refreshed savoury items across Canada

The fast-food chain has introduced five savoury flavours to the McWrap and Chicken Snack Wrap lines and is also reintroducing grilled chicken on participating restaurants’ menus.

“Our refreshed lineup of wraps are made with juicy, tender seasoned chicken that’s available crispy or grilled, and are prepared in our restaurant kitchens with ingredients like fresh veggies and flavourful sauces all wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla,” Chef Jeff Anderson, culinary innovation lead at McDonald’s Canada, said.

“Whether you’re a true chicken lover hoping to satisfy your chicken craving or looking for a delicious and convenient snack on the go, our wraps lineup offers something for everyone.”

Here are all the refreshed wrap flavours:

Zesty Lime McWrap:

Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, tortilla strips, sliced tomato, cucumbers and cilantro lime sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Sweet Chili McWrap

Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, mayo-style sauce and sweet chili sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Chicken & Bacon McWrap

Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumbers, hickory-smoked bacon and mayo-style sauce. All wrapped up in a soft white flour tortilla.

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Snack Wrap

Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and spicy buffalo sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

Ranch Chicken Snack Wrap: Made with 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, and ranch sauce wrapped in a soft white flour tortilla.

Which one are you most excited to try out?