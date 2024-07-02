Playland's thrilling new launch coaster opens this weekend

Construction progress on the ThunderVolt launch coaster, as of early June 2024. (PNE)

Attention thrill seekers and coaster enthusiasts! The wait for the newest adrenaline-fuelled ride at Playland is almost over.

The PNE announced this morning the brand-new ThunderVolt launch coaster will open to the general public this Saturday, July 6 during Playland’s regular operating season.

With its bright yellow and fuchsia colours, the newest flagship ride at Playland is impossible to miss in the Hastings Park skyline.

ThunderVolt is located at the northern end of the amusement park, where the Corkscrew roller coaster, Drop Zone, and the Revelation were previously located.

With a launch acceleration of 1.3G, this is billed as Canada’s fastest launch coaster of its kind.

Its track length is 1,247 ft (380 metres), its tallest drop height is about 60 ft (18 metres), and its single 27-ft-long (8 metres) train of three cars carries up to 12 passengers. It uses the new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology, which uses electromagnetic propulsion without any moving parts. LSM is used to launch a roller coaster vehicle at high speeds very quickly; in a matter of nanoseconds, the polarity on the track is reversed from positive to negative — completely without touching the train.

The vehicle will “blast off” through an illuminated tunnel as a part of the immersive theming of the ride.

Nighttime lighting also brilliantly illuminates the launch coaster’s track and station exterior.

The $16 million launch coaster represents the first step of Playland’s major redevelopment and expansion into a theme park over the longer term.

Ground perspective footage of ThunderVolt being tested in April 2024:

Construction on the launch coaster first began in Spring 2023.

At this point of the 2024 season, Playland is now open Wednesdays to Sundays in July and August from 11 am to 5 pm, and extended hours on select Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm. Playland’s regular operating season ends on August 16; from August 17 to September 2, Playland will be open as a part of the PNE Fair.

Immediately west of the launch coaster, construction is also underway on PNE’s new 10,000-capacity outdoor amphitheatre under a mass-timber landmark roof. It is scheduled to reach completion in 2026, just in time for the PNE fairgrounds’ role as the venue for Vancouver’s official 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Festival.