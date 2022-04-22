FoodEventsFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

OPA! Greek Day on Broadway returns to Vancouver this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Apr 22 2022, 11:10 pm
OPA! Greek Day on Broadway returns to Vancouver this summer
Greek Day on Broadway (Hellenic Congress of BC/Submitted)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Bridges

Seafood, Cocktails

Bridges
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Deep Cove Brewing

Pubs and Breweries, Alcohol

Deep Cove Brewing
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle UBC
Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar

Burgers, Alcohol

Bad Apple Vegan Restaurant & Bar
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite

One of Vancouver’s largest cultural festivals is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer for a huge κόμμα!

Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

Greek Day on Broadway

Hellenic Congress of BC/Submitted

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades and more to choose from.

Greek Day on Broadway

Hellenic Congress of BC/Submitted

Explore the markets and check out the music and entertainment on the live stages. And don’t forget to get your raffle prize ticket for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

You can even stop by the Official Greece House at Hollywood Theatre for more Greek music and drink specials and night.

Greek Day on Broadway is the grand finale of the month-long Greek Heritage Festival happening throughout the city. Organizers and dedicated volunteers are planning a variety of cultural and educational activities for June, including art displays, musical performances, cooking demos, and more.

Greek Day on Broadway

Hellenic Congress of BC/Submitted

Greek Day on Broadway 2022

When: June 26, 2022
Time: 11 am to 9 pm
Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver
Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Dished
+ Listed
+ Food Trucks
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT