One of Vancouver’s largest cultural festivals is returning to the streets of Kitsilano this summer for a huge κόμμα!

Greek Day on Broadway 2022, presented by the Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC, will take place on Sunday, June 26 in a five-block stretch from McDonald to Blenheim Street.

The event is the largest one-day Greek festival in Vancouver and it attracts more than 100,000 people every year.

You might also like: Khatsahlano Street Party returning to rock Vancouver this summer

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival with millions of blooms is now open

The first-ever Vancouver Hong Kong Fair is happening next month

The beloved celebration will feature a world of authentic Greek food and beverages from local shops and vendors, so bring your appetite. There will be souvlaki, spanakopita, loukoumades and more to choose from.

Explore the markets and check out the music and entertainment on the live stages. And don’t forget to get your raffle prize ticket for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

You can even stop by the Official Greece House at Hollywood Theatre for more Greek music and drink specials and night.

Greek Day on Broadway is the grand finale of the month-long Greek Heritage Festival happening throughout the city. Organizers and dedicated volunteers are planning a variety of cultural and educational activities for June, including art displays, musical performances, cooking demos, and more.

When: June 26, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MacDonald to Blenheim Street (Kitsilano), Vancouver

Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean