All the new food you can eat at Playland this season (PHOTOS)

Playland has officially opened, and the attraction has some new grub that you’re not going to want to miss.

Ticket holders are invited to indulge in the park’s wide variety of food and beverage options, including Triple O’s, S’luscious, and the crowd favourite, Fun Dunkers mini donuts.

The mini donut purveyor has new Iced Mini Donuts and feature flavours will rotate every week. Folks will be able to enjoy everything from Maple Bacon to Oreo to Blue Sprinkles.

Donuts will be available in packs of six or 13.

But there are some other new morsels we’ve just got to point out, and these are on the savoury side.

At Buen Gusto Tacos & Totchos foodies will find the all-new Vegetarian Tacos topped with fried avocado, as well as the Carne Molida Totchos (nachos on tater tots) made with ground beef, queso cheese, salsa, and sour cream.

In addition to those eats, the Cauliflower Rice Bowl is up for order and it’s a great healthy option for those looking to get their daily dose of veggies in a delicious way.

Playland will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June with plans of expanding dates of operation later in the summer. Tickets are $29.50 for kids and $39.50 for thrill rides and must be purchased online in advance.

The park says that it will be operating with a number of health and safety measures in place. Visitor capacity has been reduced and tickets must be purchased in advance for specific entry. Cash will also not be accepted on the premises.

In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitization, mask-wearing will also be required while lining up and on rides — they’re also recommended throughout the rest of the park. Naturally, guests are asked to stay home if they’re sick.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting June 11

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: $29.50 to $39.50, Children 3 and under free. Book Playland ride passes online

With files from Vincent Plana