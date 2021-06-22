McDonald's Canada has created their biggest burger yet

What is bigger than a Big Mac? McDonald’s Canada has just listed its biggest burger yet, and it’s available now for a limited time only.

The Grand Big Mac is the fast-food franchise’s newest menu item made with even bigger beef patties for that extra lean protein.

“McDonald’s puts quality and taste at the forefront of everything we do, and we are continually innovating our food offering for our guests,” said Rebecca Smart, Director, National Marketing, McDonald’s Canada, in a press release.

The new burger is dressed the same way as the regular Big Mac but its made with two larger 100% Canadian beef patties and more of its special sauce and toppings.

Fans of the burger classic who want to get a bite of the Grand Big Mac can now order at participating restaurants in-person or through their app.

While you’re at it, you can also get your hands on $1 cones and $2 sundaes for that extra bit of satisfaction.